Dear Client: Yesterday, we reported how Modelo Especial now joins Bud Light with a cheek on the top seat in convenience, as each brand held 10.6 dollar share of the channel in the latest four weeks of NielsenIQ data to April 22. As stated in yesterday’s issue, it’s plausible that Especial could nudge Bud Light … Continue reading "What it Would Take for Bud Light to Lose No. 1 Spot in Off-Premise This Year"