Dear Client: Monster executives are betting on their Beast beverage alcohol line getting expanded presence on shelf this year, as they gear up for their second alcoholic offering – Nasty Beast hard tea – to hit shelves in Q1. (Indeed, c-store retailers polled late last year by Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog indicated Monster’s bev … Continue reading "Monster Aiming for “Presence on the Shelf” with Beast Line in 2024"