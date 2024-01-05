Dear Client: Constellation Beer's FYQ3 had yet another great showing for depletions, which were up 8.2% in the quarter. Shipments were "only" up 3.4%, and net sales up 4%, though that was somewhat to be expected considering Constellation chief Bill Newlands comments on the last earnings call, about back half and Q3 dynamics. BBD readers … Continue reading "Constellation Posts Strong Beer Depletions Again, Up More Than 8%"