Dear Client: While year-end holidays are typically wine and spirits’ time to shine, beer was no slouch in 2023 festivities. After posting solid off-premise tallies around Thanksgiving [see BBD 11-29-2023], beer came through with commendable Christmas results too, per latest Circana scans. Indeed, in the latest batch of weekly data from Circana’s Scott Scanlon (who … Continue reading "Beer the Only Bev Alc Category to Grow Dollars in Christmas Scans"