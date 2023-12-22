A-B Offers “Substantial Package” to Teamsters
Dear Client: In its ongoing negotiations with the Teamsters Union, A-B told its distributor network in a memo yesterday that "Union leadership chose not to attend" a planned negotiation session in Florida earlier in the week. Since "reopening a dialogue" is paramount to avoid a strike, A-B offered a "substantial package proposal" yesterday which addresses … Continue reading "A-B Offers “Substantial Package” to Teamsters"
You are unauthorized to view this page.