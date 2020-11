Dear Client: You heard it here first: Expect a rash of Ranch Water and other tequila/agave-themed seltzer offerings in 2021. It's the next big seltzer trend. And it makes sense: The first hard seltzer wave sought to emulate the vodka seltzer craze, with a more accessible, ready-made product. But there are only so many "riffs" … Continue reading "A-B Jumps into the Ranch Water Game"