Bud Light Down 22% On Premise During Super Bowl, per BeerBoard; Mich Ultra Slays

Dear Client: Was it the lack of a specific ad? Probably not. Anyway, Bud Light was down 22% on premise during The Big Game. Overall beer volumes were down 1.3% during the event, despite beer having been slightly up the prior two years. That's according to BeerBoard's annual "Big Game Report" on Super Bowl