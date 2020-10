Dear Client: Boston Beer Q3 results are in: Depletions are up 36% for the quarter, and 40% YTD (to Sept. 26). Shipments are up 30.5%. That's coming off of stiff comps, as last year's Q3 depletions were up 30%. Net revenues are up 30.2%. That showing caused them to raise guidance upward, almost unthinkable in … Continue reading "Boston Depletions Up 36% in Q3, Guides Even Higher"