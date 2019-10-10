Dear Client: At Constellation's Wine & Spirit Investor Day presentation this week in Napa, California, CMO Jim Sabia shared how they're using big CPG beer tactics for their wine and spirits portfolio. That part of Constellation's business just had a rough showing in last week's earnings. Wine and spirits net sales were down almost 9%, … Continue reading "Woodbridge Has an MLB Deal, and Other Ways STZ is Leveraging Beer Insights for Wine & Spirits"