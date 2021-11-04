Dear Client: How does Winking Lizard Tavern operator John Lane reflect on the past 19 or so months of COVID craziness, which shuttered restaurants, ruined supply chains and altered regular restaurant dayparts? At the moment, he sounds pretty optimistic. “We’re coming out of it just fine,” John told BBD, whose 20-ish unit, Ohio-based sports bar … Continue reading "Winking Lizard Sees Patrons Act “Fundamentally Different”"