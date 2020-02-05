Who is PRESS, Constellation’s Minority Investment?
Dear Client: After news broke late last week that PRESS seltzer was selling a minority stake to Constellation via its Focus on Female Founders program, we called up the source for all the "when, where and why" deets. Recall, PRESS founder Amy Walberg (and business partner Jim Sorenson) sold an undisclosed minority stake to Constellation, … Continue reading "Who is PRESS, Constellation’s Minority Investment?"
You are unauthorized to view this page.