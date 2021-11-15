Dear Client: While some suppliers have been having a hard time securing glass, Molson Coors is putting its top Topo Chico Hard Seltzer flavor into 12-pack glass bottles. Recall, the line debuted in cans. The new package more closely aligns with non-alc Topo's classic look. "Starting today, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer’s most popular flavor, Strawberry … Continue reading "Topo Chico Hard Seltzer Going into Glass Bottles"