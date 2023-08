Dear Client: $85 million can apparently go a long way in today’s craft landscape. Indeed, that was the reported price for Tilray’s acquisition of eight brands, four production facilities, eight brewpubs and more than 500,000-barrels worth of volume from A-B, per an 8-K filing from Tilray. It's interesting that Tilray, originally created as a cannabis … Continue reading "Tilray Chief Talks $85M Deal With A-B "