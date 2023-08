Dear Client: The scuttlebutt on the street for a couple of months now has been that Anheuser-Busch's unloading of Appalachian Mountain Brewery back to its founders would not be the last of its craft divestitures [see CBD 05-18-2023] -- especially as other beer companies like Constellation have pursued similar efforts. And indeed, news is just … Continue reading "Tilray Buys Bevy of A-B Craft Brands"