Dear Client: Many greenhorns in the industry may not know this, but 3.2 beer was a holdover after the repeal of Prohibition. (By the way, happy belated Repeal Day, December 5th). What we call Repeal today actually occurred in two phases, and this created the genesis of 3.2 beer. First, Congress passed the Cullen-Harrison Act