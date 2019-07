Dear Client: With yesterday's announcement that Reyes' Harbor Distributing is acquiring Northern California's 28 million case blue-silver-gold DBI Distributing, Tommy Reyes' job just got a whole lot bigger, as Reyes' territory in the state now covers huge swaths of area. Price tag: Sources say north of $550 million, or nearly $20 bucks a case. Compare … Continue reading "The Californication of Reyes"