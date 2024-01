Dear Client: Sources told BBD on Friday that Bounty Bev is selling most of its business (about 400,000 cases) to dynamic Nashville A-B house, Ajax Turner (dynamic meaning multi-brand). A small portion will go to TriStar (owned by Hand Family Companies). Ajax, in turn, is selling a small piece of A-B beer territory (not their … Continue reading "Tennesee-based Bounty Bev Goes to Ajax Turner"