Dear Client: The Supreme Court has delivered its opinion on the big Tennessee Wine and Spirits Retailers Assn. vs. Thomas case, which sought to clear up whether Tennessee's two-year residency requirement for liquor store owners is unconstitutional [see BBD 01-17-2019]. The Court believes it is. In the majority opinion (7-2) delivered by Justice Samuel Alito, … Continue reading "Supreme Court Takes the Last Teeth Out of the 21st Amendment"