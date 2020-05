Dear Client: Womp womp. Deemed "essential" during the coronavirus pandemic, beer was made unavailable anyway, due to crushing demand and can shortages. Just kidding, that's not really going to happen. But the supply chain has definitely been strained. Read on. MOLSON COORS SUSPENDS SOME ECONOMY BRAND PRODUCTION AS IT STRUGGLES WITH CORE 12 OZ. CAN … Continue reading "Summer of Shortages?"