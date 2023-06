Dear Client: Off-premise beer sales looked to be lagging leading into Father’s Day weekend this year. NielsenIQ scans provided by Bump Williams Consulting for the week ending June 17, show that overall beer sales were down 1.4% versus YA and volume was down 6.2%. Note that Father’s Day fell on June 18 this year, and … Continue reading "Scans Signal a Dud of a Dad Day"