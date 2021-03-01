Dear Client: Reyes' West Coast headquarters, Harbor Distributing in Huntington Beach, California, has struck an agreement to acquire "substantially all of the assets of Redding Distributing Company in Redding, California," furthering the distributor's recent activity in Northern California. Redding sits atop the Sacramento Valley. The deal is slated to close by the end of April, … Continue reading "Reyes Signs Yet Another Agreement in Northern California: Redding"