Dear Client: Reyes keeps rolling in California. Reyes’ Harbor Distributing has just announced a deal to acquire “substantially all of the assets” of W.A. Thompson, Inc. in Bakersfield, California (a mid-sized city north of Los Angeles). With the acquisition Harbor will add on 7.1 million cases and nearly 14,000 new customer accounts, per release. W.A. … Continue reading "Reyes Acquiring 7-Million Case W.A. Thompson in Bakersfield, CA"