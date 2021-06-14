Dear Client: From diversity, to cannabis, to canned cocktails and their war on seltzer, the “industry trends” session at the Beverage Alcohol Retailers Conference in Austin last week covered all the bases. Here’s what a liquor store owner (Kami Banks of Delaware’s Banks Wine & Spirits), a Drizly exec (Blaine Grinna, director of business development) … Continue reading "Retailers Dish on Hot Topics, Diversity to Cannabis"