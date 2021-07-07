Dear Client: After weeks of speculation on the deal, yesterday news broke that big, Tampa-based A-B/Constellation house, Pepin Distributing Company, would sell to private equity firm, Redwood Capital Investments (as first reported by BMI). You may recall the Redwood name for its having purchased the Houston territory of Silver Eagle Distributors -- one of the … Continue reading "Redwood Rolls Up Another Giant A-B Wholesaler: Tampa-Based Pepin"