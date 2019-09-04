Dear Client: MillerCoors has secured (at least, temporarily) a victory in its lawsuit for deceptive advertising against Anheuser-Busch, who launched a Bud Light campaign earlier this year pegging its competitor as using corn syrup in Miller Lite and Coors Light (where Bud Light does not). A federal judge just issued a preliminary injunction barring Anheuser-Busch … Continue reading "Prelim Injunction Bars A-B from “No Corn Syrup” Package Messaging"