Dear Client: Pabst just notified its distributor partners of a “very exciting development.” The brewer has struck a deal to expand their “current cooperation” with large contract brewer City Brewing Company, which will see a “majority of the Pabst volume currently produced by MillerCoors” moving over to City Brewing facilities “within 5 years.” A separate … Continue reading "Pabst Strikes Production Agreement with City Brewing Through 2040"