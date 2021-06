Dear Client: Last week, we reported Fintech and NBWA on- and off-premise data showing that seltzer didn't quite break the 10 share mark for this year's Memorial Day holiday. That may be. But recent Nielsen data shows that, at least in the off-premise, seltzer snagged almost 12 dollar share (11.7% to be exact) of beer … Continue reading "Only ‘Beyond Beer’ Outpaced Memorial Day’s Crazy Comps"