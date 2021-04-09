Dear Client: If you’ve been following along with BBD, then there wasn’t a whole lot of new news on Constellation’s earnings call yesterday. Much of Constellation chief Bill Newlands’ opening comments were covered by BBD last month following the company’s Gold Network Summit – i.e. marketing plans for Modelo, Corona, Pacifico, and coming innovation for … Continue reading "On-Premise Only 6% of Constellation’s Beer Business and Other Tidbits"