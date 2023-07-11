Olympic Eagle and Constellation Duke it Out in Ninth Circuit Hearing
Dear Client: The fate of a contract distribution spat between Washington state distributor Olympic Eagle and hotter-than-ever Mexican import supplier Constellation is now in the hands of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Your BBD editor listened in on the hearing Monday afternoon, streamed from a Seattle courtroom, where attorneys for Olympic Eagle and Constellation … Continue reading "Olympic Eagle and Constellation Duke it Out in Ninth Circuit Hearing"
You are unauthorized to view this page.