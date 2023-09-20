Dear Client: It’s the (likely) end of the road for the distribution contract spat between Washington state distributor Olympic Eagle and Constellation, as the Ninth Circuit has declined to re-hear an appellate case decided in Constellation’s favor earlier this summer. On Tuesday, an unsigned, one-page order was issued by Circuit Judges Susan P. Graber, Ronald … Continue reading "Ninth Circuit Declines to Re-Hear Olympic Eagle/Constellation Case"