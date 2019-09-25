Dear Client: We’ve got a bunch of highlights to bring you from the big show. The big theme the first day was the recent Supreme Court Tennessee decision and the measures they have taken to prevent this decision from creeping into the middle tier. NBWA past Chairman Michael Schilleci of Supreme Beverage in Alabama (more … Continue reading "NBWA General Sessions Soundbites: Tennessee’s Legacy, New Incoming Chairman and More"
