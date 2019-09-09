Dear Client: A-B continues to disrupt the hard seltzer market, this time by "crashing" the Step Brothers-inspired Catalina Wine Mixer with a giant yacht and a helicopter, which delivered no other than comedian Trevor Wallace, who you may remember was behind the White Claw viral video. One of Natty Light Seltzer's flavors is Catalina Lime … Continue reading "Natty Seltzer Pulls a Sprint, Snags Trevor Wallace"