Morgan Stanley Warns on Constellation’s Beer Business

Not many bears out there on Constellation these days. But on Friday Morgan Stanley’s Dara Mohsenian downgraded Constellation to equal weight from overweight, seeing “limited further upside” in stock price, but also a riskier time for the company’s beer portfolio as they cycle large Corona extension innovations.



“Our downgrade is also tied to timing ahead of what we view as a period of increasing beer demand risk as STZ cycles its very successful Premier launch (and Familiar expansion) last year, with less outsized innovation this year,” per note.



BIG ROLLOUTS TO CYCLE. It quantified just how much the innovations have contributed to Constellation’s trends in tracked channels. Hint: It’s a lot: About 60% of Constellation’s beer sales in scanned channels has been driven by the Mich Ultra Premier launch and Corona Familiar expansion over the past year, writes Dara, “creating risk over the next few quarters as STZ cycles these comparisons.”



They do see “continued” growth for Premier in its sophomore year, given more draft and marketing and its comparative size (they estimate it about 1/12th) to Mich Ultra. But they still expect “year two Premier incremental contribution to STZ should be lower (at +240 bps YTD in US scanner data), and year two of any innovation is a riskier period.”



Meanwhile this year’s innovation, Refresca, likely has a smaller market, although we predict it could be a breakout success this summer (stay tuned on that).



All of this, besides some crappy weather and “just OK scanner data/distributor feedback” introduces “some modest risk to our 8% Q1 beer depletion forecast,” per note.



CANS GOBBLING ALL THE GROWTH IN BEER AND BEYOND



It seems fairly obvious: people increasingly prefer beer in cans, (except for Corona … more on that below).



Can growth trends are outpacing bottle trends in every bevalc category. (In fact, beer can sales surpassed bottle sales in scandata last year.)



We were privy to some package trends via IRI’s Patrick Livingston last week. They mostly cover the 52 weeks to March 24 in Multi-outlet and convenience.



ONLY IMPORTS SEE BOTTLES UP (BUT CANS GROWING FASTER). The only beer segment where bottles are not down, in fact, is imports. But import cans are growing more than 7%, at about 1/3rd the size of bottles, while bottles are only up 3.8%.



Since import cans have so much run room, we bet readers are curious to see the top selling packages. Note, Modelo has the top three:



MODELO ESPECIAL CAN 12 CT 12 OZ

MODELO ESPECIAL CAN 24 CT 12 OZ

MODELO ESPECIAL CAN 18 CT 12 OZ

HEINEKEN CAN 12 CT 12 OZ

CORONA EXTRA CAN 12 CT 12 OZ

FOSTERS LAGER CAN 1 CT 25 OZ

STELLA ARTOIS LAGER CAN 12 CT 11 OZ

GUINNESS DRAUGHT CAN 4 CT 15 OZ

CORONA LIGHT CAN 12 CT 12 OZ

MODELO ESPECIAL CAN 1 CT 24 OZ



Beer can sales are on a larger base than bottles — $8.5 vs. $7.8 billion the 52 weeks to March 24 — but they’re also up 8.3%, vs. bottles -2.3% trend.



PREMIUM CAN LOSSES ARE HALF THAT OF BOTTLES. And while both cans and bottles of premium brands are down, the can trend loss is about half that of bottles (which are down 5.5%).



CANS NOW DOMINANT FMBS PACKAGE. Meanwhile, in the FMB space, bottles are down double digits (11%) while cans are up a whopping 68%, which has caused cans to become the lead package for this segment, which is naturally led by seltzers.



This is a new phenom for the segment. “Cans did not outpace bottles during the full YR 2018 but we are seeing it in each quad week in 2019 so far,” Patrick Livingston told BBD.



PREMIXED COCKTAILS UP TRIPLE DIGITS: A-B HAS TOP BRANDS. And, per a storyline we’ve been covering for the past year-plus, cocktails and wine are also leveraging cans, albeit on a small base. For example, canned premixed cocktails are up roughly 105%, vs. premixed cocktails in bottles, up 14%. It’s important to note, however, that the former is still a very small segment (roughly 1/9th the size of bottles).



And by the way, A-B brands comprise four of the top 10 can SKUs by dollars for this beverage format, with Cutwater Spirits 4-packs (vodka mule, margarita and spicy bloody mary) snagging three spots, and a 25 oz. can of Estrella Jalisco’s Mango Michelada “premixed cocktail” hitting at no. 4.



CONSTELLATION PUSHING CONSUMERS TO CANS: WHY?



Cans certainly make economic sense for brewers, both as a cheaper package and especially when it comes to lighter and less bulky freight than bottles. One big brand that has stubbornly clung to bottles is Corona, which isn’t surprising given the iconic nature of the clear painted bottle with the lime wedge. Only about 11% of Corona is sold in cans, although it is increasing year-by-year.



So it was with little surprise that it started to emerge that Constellation is discounting Corona family 12 pack cans by as much as two bucks a case, (first reported by Beer Insights last week). It’s very rare to differentiate pricing between glass and can packaging on the same brand and pack size.



But it’s actually a throw-back to the 1960’s and carried forward into the early 1980s, when brewers often discounted cans more than bottles, as the margins are higher on cans. Plus cans were viewed as a “low rent” way to drink beer back then. Perceptions have changed on cans solely thanks to craft. And yet high priced imports haven’t followed the same cannification trend.



Our guess is Constellation’s strategy is twofold:



1. Constellation wishes to push consumers into the habit of drinking Corona in cans in the key summer selling season to enhance their margin, and;



2. To drive some incremental volume in Q2 and Q3 as they cycle their big Corona line extension rollouts (Premier and Familiar) last year.



BEER BRIEFS:



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: We reported Friday afternoon that a federal judge in Wisconsin gave a very narrow victory to MillerCoors on A-B’s #corngate ads. Bottom line: A-B can continue to run most of the ads, but the case moves forward as A-B’s motion to dismiss was shot down. More here.



ALSO, OVER THE WEEKEND I came across this BBD piece from 2004 by chance — 15 years ago — which is very interesting in today’s context (scroll down half way to the commentary). Enjoy: https://beernet.com/interbrew-femsa-make-arguments-in-court/



