Dear Client: Molson Coors has found an emerging brand partner. This morning, the brewer announced a multiyear partnership with L.A. Libations, “a next generation beverage creator and incubator specializing in emerging brands.” The deal gives Molson Coors “a significant non-controlling equity investment” in the company, “as well as category-exclusive access to the company’s services,” per … Continue reading "Molson Coors Taps L.A. Libations as Emerging Brand Partner"