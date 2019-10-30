Dear Client: Molson Coors reported its earnings for the third quarter this morning, but before they got into the results – they took the time to announce some big changes ahead. GAVIN'S NEW REVITALIZATION PLAN. This morning's earnings represent Gavin Hattersley's first turn as Molson Coors chief, and he took the pulpit as an opportunity … Continue reading "Molson Coors Revitalization Plans Calls for Major Restructuring and Investment"