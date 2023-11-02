Dear Client: Last quarter, Molson Coors reported its best U.S. quarterly depletion trend since 2008. How does one follow that? Well, in its just-released Q3 results, the company is reporting that U.S brand volumes (depletions) were up 4.5% in the quarter (vs. 8.7% the prior quarter), driven by growth in their core brands, "with Coors … Continue reading "Molson Coors Q3 U.S. Depletions Reach Cruising Altitude, Up 4.5%"