Dear Client: Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Yesterday we reported that Molson Coors took the extraordinary measure of agreeing to cover half of the wholesale cost of all untapped kegs in distributorship warehouses and in the retail trade, (subject to state laws). As one very large distributor put it to me: "Harry, you don’t … Continue reading "Molson Coors’ Estimated Cost for Keg Buyback Program: North of $44 Million"