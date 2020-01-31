Dear Client: At Molson Coors Beverage Co.'s distributor meeting last fall, the company teased a new better-for-you offering from the Coors Family of brands – Coors Peak, a 92-calorie light beer made with organic ingredients set to debut in three flavors: pure light beer, citrus and berry. Yesterday, however, the company informed distributors that they’ve … Continue reading "Molson Coors Changes the Name of Their New Organic Beer to Coors Pure"