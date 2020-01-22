Dear Client: After a three-year hiatus, Tenth & Blake is back cutting deals in craft. The U.S. craft division for Molson Coors Beverage Company has just announced an agreement to acquire Detroit-based Atwater Brewery. The transaction is expected to be completed within the next couple of months. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. BBD … Continue reading "Molson Coors Beverage Co. to Acquire Atwater Brewery"