Dear Client: Molson Coors Beverage Company is expanding its spirits portfolio, today announcing it has reached an agreement to acquire Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits for an undisclosed sum. While this is not Molson Coors' first foray into spirits, it is the company's first spirits company acquisition. Blue Run Spirits was founded in 2020. The portfolio … Continue reading "Molson Coors Acquires Blue Run Spirits, Establishes Coors Spirits Co."