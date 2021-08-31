Modelo Under Review: What Happened?
Dear Client: News broke yesterday that Constellation is putting the fastest growing beer brand in America, Modelo Especial's "creative and social workstreams" into agency review. But its current agency, Cavalry, "is not expected to participate," declares Ad Age, without indication if this was Cavalry founder Marty Stock's decision or Constellation chief marketer Jim Sabia's -- … Continue reading "Modelo Under Review: What Happened?"
You are unauthorized to view this page.