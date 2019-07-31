Dear Client: MillerCoors just reported Q2 depletions were down 4.8%, which the company partially attributed to "industry declines." Shipments excluding contract brewing were down 6.7%, "driven by lower brand volume and quarterly timing of wholesaler inventories as we expect brand volume and STW trends to largely converge on a full year basis." Meanwhile, it's costing … Continue reading "MillerCoors Q2 Depletions Down 4.8%, Shipments Down 6.7%"