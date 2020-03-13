Michigan Summons A-B to Testify at Hearing
Dear Client: Yesterday we brought you news that Anheuser-Busch was allegedly running afoul of newly passed laws in Michigan under the Distributor Independence Act. That Act, passed last fall, basically prohibits suppliers from making onerous demands or prohibitions on their distributors. Now, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission is involved. Yesterday it issued a "show cause" … Continue reading "Michigan Summons A-B to Testify at Hearing"
You are unauthorized to view this page.