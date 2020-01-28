Dear Client: When’s the last time you saw a Michelob Ultra ad that made you laugh? The spots featuring Chris Pratt, maybe? Before and after that, however, you may be drawing a blank. Well, the brand’s upcoming Super Bowl spot may just change that. The brand, synonymous with intense, sweaty marketing, will use the big … Continue reading "Mich Ultra Reaches Beyond the Physically Fit in Super Bowl Spot"
You are unauthorized to view this page.
Download the app via the Apple App Store with this icon or search for it on the Google Play Store.
© Beer Business Daily 2019