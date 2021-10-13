Mark Anthony Brands Unveils its First Spirit-based RTD, Rey Azul
Dear Client: If you’ve been wondering whether Mark Anthony Brands was going to jump on the canned cocktail train, well, we have your answer. They will. Mark Anthony president Phil Rosse shared at their distributor meeting yesterday that “we are committed, as your partners, to give you the brands regardless of alcohol base to ensure … Continue reading "Mark Anthony Brands Unveils its First Spirit-based RTD, Rey Azul"
You are unauthorized to view this page.