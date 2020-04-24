Dear Client: Whenever the COVID-19 virus begins to slow down, it seems that the economic crisis will pick up, NBWA chief economist Lester Jones shared in a BI/NBWA State of the Industry Briefing earlier this week. If there's any comforting news for our industry as we head into this imminent economic crisis, it's that alcohol … Continue reading "Lester: On-premise Shut Downs Could Bleed Beer Industry $8 billion Through June"