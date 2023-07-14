Dear Client: This week, BBD got some quality time with Dan White, Coca-Cola’s Head of New Revenue Streams, as he explained the raison d'etre behind their new Red Tree Beverages subsidiary. As Dan describes it, Coca-Cola established the “small group” late last year, “as a firewalled subsidiary of Coke.” Red Tree Beverages did obtain a … Continue reading "Introducing Coca-Cola Subsidiary, Red Tree Beverages"