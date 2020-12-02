Dear Client: Heineken USA just told their distributor council some tough news. BBD has learned that HUSA will cut about 14% of its workforce, effective January 1, to help right-size their cost structure after a tough year for overall Heineken NV results. Recall Heineken had made a commitment to no restructuring related to COVID-19 in … Continue reading "HUSA Downsizing About 14% of Workforce Effective January 1"