Dear Client: What is the unemployed cohort drinking? Are they drinking outside of value brands? Why aren’t we seeing a large uptick in sub-premiums right now? Or are we? That’s exactly what we asked Patrick Livingston, IRI’s Principal of Bev Alc Client Insights, when we got him on the horn last week. “It's a really … Continue reading "High End Momentum “Defying Gravity,” says IRI"