Heineken Volumes Recover in Q3, But Plans Global Cuts in 2021

Heineken's third quarter results showed signs of recovery in this challenging year, but cost-cutting measures are still coming down the pike. The world's second-largest brewer, which saw its volume decline only 1.9% over the quarter and global brand Heineken volume grow 7.1%, announced today that it will undergo a strategic review that "aims